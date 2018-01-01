Four killed in Turkey university shooting

Four people were killed in a shooting at a university in the northwest Turkish city of Eski-ehir on Thursday, the state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

A research assistant assistant at Osmangazi University entered the dean's office before moving on to other rooms and firing on multiple staff members, the university's rector Hasan Gonen told Anadolu.

The university's assistant dean, a faculty secretary, a research assistant and an associate professor are among the dead, according to officials speaking to Anadolu. Three others were wounded in the attack. Gonen said the dean was not in his office at the time of the shooting.

The suspect was arrested by police. His motive was unclear.

Eski-ehir's governor Ozdemir Cakacak said three prosecutors had been tasked to investigate the incident, according to Anadolu.

A statement posted to the university's Twitter account expressed grief over the incident and named the victims.

"In this unfortunate event, vice dean Mikail Yalcin, faculty secretary Fatih Ozmutlu, teaching faculty Serdar Caglak and researcher Yasir Armagan lost their lives. We wish peace from God for those who lives were lost and patience and condolences to their family and our university community," the statement read.