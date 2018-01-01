Clear

Four killed in Turkey university shooting

Four people were killed in a shooting at a university in the northwest Turkish city of Eski-ehir on Thursday, the sta...

Posted: Apr. 5, 2018 1:05 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2018 7:53 PM

Four people were killed in a shooting at a university in the northwest Turkish city of Eski-ehir on Thursday, the state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

Scroll for more content...

A research assistant assistant at Osmangazi University entered the dean's office before moving on to other rooms and firing on multiple staff members, the university's rector Hasan Gonen told Anadolu.

The university's assistant dean, a faculty secretary, a research assistant and an associate professor are among the dead, according to officials speaking to Anadolu. Three others were wounded in the attack. Gonen said the dean was not in his office at the time of the shooting.

The suspect was arrested by police. His motive was unclear.

Eski-ehir's governor Ozdemir Cakacak said three prosecutors had been tasked to investigate the incident, according to Anadolu.

A statement posted to the university's Twitter account expressed grief over the incident and named the victims.

"In this unfortunate event, vice dean Mikail Yalcin, faculty secretary Fatih Ozmutlu, teaching faculty Serdar Caglak and researcher Yasir Armagan lost their lives. We wish peace from God for those who lives were lost and patience and condolences to their family and our university community," the statement read.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events