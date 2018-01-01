Teen who killed disabled mom on Christmas day gets life in prison

A metro Detroit teen who killed her mother on Christmas Day 2016 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

Delilah Evans was found guilty but mentally ill of first degree premeditated murder in the killing of her mother, 45-year-old Sonia Rang, in their Clinton Township apartment.

Riang was disabled and confined to a wheelchair after a car accident years ago.

Though it appears she has never been diagnosed, relatives say the teen was battling mental health issues.

Police say Evans fled the apartment after the homicide. She was located and arrested at a nearby 7-Eleven.

Her brothers say she talked about having a dark angel, hearing voices, and claim she talked about someone killing their mother on Christmas Day.