Teen who killed disabled mom on Christmas day gets life in prison

A metro Detroit teen who killed her mother on Christmas Day 2016 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibil...

Posted: Apr. 5, 2018 1:22 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2018 10:17 PM

A metro Detroit teen who killed her mother on Christmas Day 2016 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday.

Delilah Evans was found guilty but mentally ill of first degree premeditated murder in the killing of her mother, 45-year-old Sonia Rang, in their Clinton Township apartment.

Riang was disabled and confined to a wheelchair after a car accident years ago.

Though it appears she has never been diagnosed, relatives say the teen was battling mental health issues.

Police say Evans fled the apartment after the homicide. She was located and arrested at a nearby 7-Eleven.

Her brothers say she talked about having a dark angel, hearing voices, and claim she talked about someone killing their mother on Christmas Day.

Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
