Behold the new trailer for Lifetime's movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

If the latest trailer for "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" is any indication, the forthcoming film about the romance...

Posted: Apr. 5, 2018 1:40 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2018 10:17 PM

If the latest trailer for "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" is any indication, the forthcoming film about the romance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could end up being the crown jewel in Lifetime's kingdom of cheesy movies.

The film tells the story of the pair's courtship, from their first date to the media circus that ensued once word of their relationship got out.

It stars Murray Fraser ("The Loch") as Prince Harry and Parisa Fitz-Henley ("Midnight Texas") as Markle.

Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement in November last year.

They are set to marry on May 19 at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, with the blessing of the Queen and Lifetime.

"Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" premieres May 13.

Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
