Jaime King's young son struck by glass after car attacked

Actress Jamie King's four-year-old son was struck by glass after a car he was in was allegedly attacked, Beverly Hills police told to CNN.

The "Hart of Dixie" star was not in the car with her son, James Knight, at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Police said they responded to a call on Wednesday about vehicle vandalism in involving two cars.

The first car, police said, was occupied by a male adult driver and was "stopped at the apron of a driveway when the suspect kicked the vehicle causing damage."

The second car contained an unidentified friend of King's and the child. It was parked when the suspect allegedly jumped on it.

"The four-year old child was secured in a child car seat positioned in the back seat of the vehicle as the suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child," the police report said. "In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm."

Paul Francis Floyd, 47, of Los Angeles, was arrested for felony child endangerment, misdemeanor battery and two counts of felony vandalism. Floyd is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court this week.

Authorities said paparazzi were in the area at the time taking pictures. A secondary investigation is being conducted into a possible charge of intentional harassment of a child or ward of another person because of that person's employment.

CNN has reached out to King's reps for comment.

CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this story.