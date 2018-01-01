Arnold Schwarzenegger Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor and former governor of California.

Personal: Birth date: July 30, 1947

Birth place: Thal, Austria

Birth name: Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger

Father: Gustav Schwarzenegger, police officer

Mother: Aurelia Jadrny

Marriage: Maria Shriver (April 26, 1986-present, separated)

Children: with Maria Shriver: Christopher, September 27, 1997; Patrick, September 18, 1993; Christina, July 23, 1991; Katherine, December 13, 1989; with Mildred Baena: Joseph, October 2, 1997

Education: University of Wisconsin - Superior, B.A., 1980

Military: Austrian Armed Forces, 1965

Other Facts: Five time Mr. Universe winner.

Seven time Mr. Olympia winner.

Admitted to taking steroids while body building in his youth.

His father belonged to the Nazi Party.

Timeline: 1967 - Wins his first Mr. Universe competition.

1968 - Moves to the United States.

1970 - Wins Mr. Universe, Mr. Olympia, and Mr. World competitions.

1977 - Schwarzenegger is profiled in the weightlifting documentary, "Pumping Iron."

1982 - Stars in the movie "Conan the Barbarian."

1983 - Becomes a US citizen.

1984 - Stars in the movie "The Terminator."

1990-1993 - Serves as chair of the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, appointed by President George H.W. Bush.

1997 - Undergoes surgery to replace a congenitally defective heart valve.

August 6, 2003 - Announces on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" that he will run for governor of California in a recall election against Democrat Gray Davis.

August 2003 - A 1977 interview with "Oui" magazine is posted online, in which Schwarzenegger talks about group sex and drugs.

October 2, 2003 - The Los Angeles Times publishes a story in which six women say that Schwarzenegger made unwelcome advances towards them in incidents dating from the 1970s to 2000. He declares that most of the allegations are untrue but says that he apologizes "if I offended anyone, because that was not my intention." Later, nine more women come forward with accusations.

October 7, 2003 - Is elected governor of California.

November 17, 2003 - Is sworn in as governor of California.

December 08, 2003 - A Hollywood stuntwoman, Rhonda Miller accuses Schwarzenegger of sexual harassment and files a lawsuit alleging defamation by the governor and his campaign staff. The suit is later dismissed by a judge.

March 2004 - Announces he has accepted the position of executive editor for the fitness magazines, "Muscle & Fitness" and "Flex."

July 15, 2005 - Announces that he will terminate his contract with "Muscle & Fitness" and "Flex" after complaints of a conflict of interest are lodged.

November 7, 2006 - Is re-elected governor.

January 3, 2011 - Last day in office.

May 9, 2011 - Schwarzenegger and Shriver announce they are separating.

May 16, 2011 - Confirms he fathered a child outside of marriage with his family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

July 1, 2011 - Shriver files for divorce.

October 2012 - His autobiography, "Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story" is published.

September 14, 2015 - NBC announces that Schwarzenegger will be the host of "The New Celebrity Apprentice," a reboot of the Donald Trump reality show.

March 6, 2016 - Endorses Ohio Gov. John Kasich in the GOP presidential primary.

January 2, 2017 - "The New Celebrity Apprentice" debuts to underwhelming ratings. President-elect Trump ridicules Schwarzenegger on Twitter for coming up short on the Nielsen charts.

March 3, 2017 - Tells CNN he has "terminated" his ties with "The New Celebrity Apprentice."

June 23, 2017 - Schwarzenegger posts a video on Twitter in which he and French President Emmanuel Macron discuss climate change. Macron says that he and Schwarzenegger will "make the planet great again," a riff on President Trump's campaign slogan.

March 29, 2018 - Has successful open-heart surgery to replace the pulmonic valve inserted in 1997.