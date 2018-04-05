Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:-- The remains of a missing CDC scientist ...

Posted: Apr. 5, 2018 4:24 PM
Updated: Apr. 6, 2018 6:45 AM

-- The remains of a missing CDC scientist were found in the Chattahoochee River. Authorities say there were no signs of foul play.

-- President Donald Trump revived the debunked claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 elections.

-- This Illinois town banned assault weapons. And there's a hefty fine for residents who don't turn them in by June 13.

-- The surgeon general issued an advisory urging more Americans to carry the opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone. The last such advisory was issued over a decade ago and focused on drinking during pregnancy.

-- Sears and Delta customer data may have been exposed in a cyberattack.

-- Hurricane season is shaping up to look a bit like 2017, forecasters say.

-- East Africa may be splitting in two. Literally.

-- A Bollywood star has been sentenced to prison for poaching.

-- Could there be an Indiana Joan in the future? Steven Spielberg thinks so.

Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
