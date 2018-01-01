Trump claims female migrants 'are raped at levels that nobody has ever seen before'

President Donald Trump appeared to assert Thursday that women in Central America are raped at "levels that nobody has ever seen before" as an argument for strengthening US immigration laws.

It is unclear where Trump derived the evidence for his seeming assertion that women in Central America are being raped at unprecedented levels.

During a roundtable discussion on tax reform in West Virginia, Trump devoted several minutes of his remarks to illegal immigration, including commenting about a caravan of migrants that includes some people attempting to reach the US border through Mexico.

"And remember my opening remarks at Trump Tower when I opened," Trump said, referring to his 2015 presidential announcement speech, in which he argued that Mexico is "not sending their best. ...They're rapists."

"Everybody said, 'Oh, he was so tough,' and I used the word rape," Trump said Thursday. "And yesterday, it came out where this journey coming up, women are raped at levels that nobody has ever seen before. They don't want to mention that. So we have to change our laws."

The caravan of migrants, organized by activists, is an annual event designed to highlight the dangerous journey that immigrants must undertake to escape violent and unstable conditions in their home countries. The migrants on the journey hope to make it to the US border, where they can make a claim that they qualify for asylum.

Trump has repeatedly called attention to crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, invoking the violent gang MS-13, in calling for tougher immigration laws, and he claimed repeatedly during his campaign that such immigrants pose a threat to public safety despite studies that have shown they are less likely to be incarcerated than US citizens.

On Thursday, Trump pointed to what he called Mexico and Canada's "tough" policies on immigration and lamented that children born in the United States to non-citizen parents are automatically citizens.

"If you have a baby on our land, congratulations, that baby is a United States citizen," Trump said.

Trump also laid blame for US immigration policy on Democrats as he has repeatedly done in the past, saying, "It's insanity."

Trump has repeatedly blamed Democrats for failed negotiations on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era program that protected undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation. Trump moved to end the program in September, but it has been kept alive in the courts.