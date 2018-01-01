North Dakota republicans to endorse candidate in 'critical race' for US House

Kelly Armstrong and Tom Campbell will compete this weekend for the North Dakota Republican Party's backing to run for Congress, but it may not be the last time they meet.

Armstrong, a Dickinson state senator and former state GOP chairman, has said he'll abide by the party faithful's endorsement when they convene at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks and won't mount a primary election challenge if he loses. But his competitor, a fellow state senator and Grafton potato farmer, was far less committal this week.

"I haven't decided yet. I still may honor the convention," Campbell said in an interview. "That's kind of my focus, is to win the convention this weekend and then go to the primary as a winner."

Whether that answer sours delegates and hurts Campbell's chances this weekend is yet to be seen.

"Certainly people are coming from across the state, they're committing their financial resources and their time to weigh in on each candidate," said state GOP Chairman Rick Berg. "Generally, in the past, they have intended and planned that that would be the deciding nominee for the Republican Party."

More than 1,500 delegates are registered for a convention that will be held a few weeks after North Dakota Democrats endorsed Mac Schneider, a former state Senate minority leader, to run for Congress. Republicans hope to fend off a strong challenger and hold their House majority as Democrats seek to build on victories elsewhere.

Democratic candidates haven't earned more than 42 percent of the vote for North Dakota's only House seat since Berg defeated longtime incumbent Earl Pomeroy in 2010. But Republicans said they aren't taking their recent electoral success for granted.

"This will be a critical race for the U.S. House to maintain its control," Berg said.

Armstrong and Campbell are the main candidates for the Republican endorsement in a field that includes Tiffany Abentroth, a Marine Corps veteran from Cummings. Minot's Paul Schaffner, Charles Tuttle and DuWayne Hendrickson are also in the race.

Delegates are expected to endorse a House candidate Saturday afternoon. A day later, they'll choose between longtime Secretary of State Al Jaeger and Will Gardner, a Mandan businessman and former Republican district chairman.

The competitive races are helping fuel excitement for the convention, Berg said. Four years ago, they had "a little over 900" delegates, he said.

Despite some similarities between Armstrong and Campbell-both entered the Legislature in 2013 and signaled support for President Donald Trump-their backgrounds offer contrasts.

Campbell has painted himself as a "conservative farmer" rather than focusing on his time in the Legislature. The potato farming operation he owns with his two brothers has grown to a "few thousand acres" since it launched four decades ago, he said last year.

Campbell said many people "want somebody who's been in business, a farmer not a lawyer." Bruce Gjovig, a delegate from Grand Forks who's backing Campbell, said his candidate is "not part of the Republican swamp."

Armstrong, meanwhile, has touted a string of legislative accomplishments that are largely absent from Campbell's resume. Outside the Capitol, Armstrong is a partner in a law firm but hasn't taken a criminal case since 2011. He's vice president of the family business, Armstrong Corp., which has interests ranging from oil and gas to agriculture.

"We need somebody down there who's ... not just a red vote but is going to stand up and argue for the issues that are important to North Dakota," he said. "And I think I've proven that I've done that in the North Dakota Legislature and I've done it for the state party."

Dickinson state Rep. Mike Lefor, chairman of the District 37 Republicans, said Armstrong earned some credibility while leading the party's 2016 state convention and has been "tremendously effective" in the Legislature, where he chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee last year. Armstrong announced last month he had the support of 34 of the 47 district chairpersons across the state.

But he had to catch up after a late start.

Campbell has been campaigning since August, first in a challenge to Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp that he largely self-funded before shifting to the House race once Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer launched a Senate bid. Armstrong announced his campaign the week after Cramer's mid-February decision, long after Campbell flooded airwaves with ads touting his farming background.

"I've put in the time," Campbell said. "I think I've got the name recognition."

Armstrong opted against the marquee Senate race and was instead attracted to the quicker pace of the "scrappier" House.

"I think our party is too large and too robust not to have choices," he said.