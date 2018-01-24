Robert De Niro wouldn't mind joining 'Big Little Lies'

Could Robert De Niro be coming to the small screen more often?

The venerable 74-year-old actor sounds like he is open to the idea.

De Niro spoke to "Entertainment Tonight" at an event Wednesday to promote his Tribeca Film Festival in Manhattan.

Talk turned to the inclusion of more television projects in the festival, and De Niro was asked if he would consider playing Meryl Streep's husband in the second season of HBO's hit series "Big Little Lies."

"Yeah, sure I would," said De Niro, who played Bernie Madoff in last year's HBO film "The Wizard of Lies." "Television is not the way it was when I was a young actor. It's totally different. They're doing very good work in television."

The first season of "Big Little Lies" was critically acclaimed, and Streep has joined to the star-studded cast, along with returning actors Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zo- Kravitz.

Meryl Streep joins 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

HBO is owned by Time Warner, CNN's parent company.

Streep and De Niro are longtime friends who have co-starred in a few films together, including "The Deer Hunter" (1978) and "Falling in Love" (1984).

In January, he hailed Streep in a speech to celebrate her best actress win for "The Post" at the National Board of Review annual awards gala in New York.

"Meryl, thank you for speaking out on matters of conscience that affect us all," De Niro said. "Thank you for being an actress who plays the most interesting characters with full commitment and without judgment."