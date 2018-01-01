The world's most over-the-top hotel rooms

Thought you'd seen luxury? Think again. These hotel suites, decked out with everything from basketball courts to water slides, redefine the very meaning of luxury.

From underwater suites in Dubai to New York penthouses with pianists, we've rounded up the 10 most over-the-top rooms you can check into -- if you can afford it.

Kingpin Suite at the Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas

With its $15,000-a-night price tag, this 4,500-square-foot Las Vegas suite is made for high rollers -- quite literally.

It's built around two regulation-sized bowling lanes, complete with bowling balls, shoes and even an automatic scoring system.

In case your own private bowling alley isn't enough to keep you entertained, there's also a pool table, theater, full-size Jacuzzi and fully stocked private bar.

From $15,000.

Palms Casino Resort, 4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103; +1 702-942-7777

Underwater Suites at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

The two Underwater Suites at Dubai's Atlantis hotel bring a whole new meaning to "sleeping with the fishes."

The suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows looking out into a three-million-gallon aquarium filled with over 65,000 marine animals, including sharks and stingrays.

As if that weren't outrageous enough, guests can also enjoy 24-hour private butler service and 24-karat gold-infused bath products.

From $8,200.

Atlantis, The Palm, Crescent Road, The Palm, Dubai, United Arab Emirates; +971 4 426 2000

Two-Bedroom Water Retreat with Slide at Soneva Jani, Maldives

What's better than an overwater bungalow in the Maldives? An overwater bungalow in the Maldives with its very own waterslide, of course.

At Soneva Jani's blissful Water Retreat, guests can literally slide into the sparkling turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean from their second-story living room.

Prefer more traditional luxury amenities? Not to worry: there's a private infinity pool, overwater hammock and daybeds galore.

From $8,570.

Soneva Jani, Medhufaru Island, Noonu Atoll, Maldives, +96 0656 6666

Ty Warner Mansion at Las Ventanas in Los Cabos, Mexico

Private plunge pools and 24-hour butlers are nice. But the ultimate luxury offering? Fireworks on demand.

Guests can enjoy a complimentary fireworks display, launched with the press of a button, at Rosewood Hotels' Ty Warner Mansion at Las Ventanas.

Using a specially designed iPad app, guests can either select a pre-designed show or create their own unique display by choosing from a smorgasbord of pyrotechnic options on the world's first "fireworks menu."

Other highlights: A beachfront infinity pool, two Jacuzzis, a massage pavilion and a "tequila library."

From $35,000 a night.

Ty Warner Mansion, Las Ventanas al Para-so, A Rosewood Resort, KM 19.5 Ctra. Transpeninsular, San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur 23400, Mexico; +52 624 144 2800

Fleming Villa at GoldenEye Hotel & Resort, Jamaica

Formerly home to James Bond author Ian Fleming, the aptly named GoldenEye resort remains one of Jamaica's top properties.

Its most coveted accommodation, the Fleming Villa, was where the author penned all 14 James Bond novels (it contains Fleming's original writing desk to this day.)

Today, the villa boasts lush tropical gardens, a zero-entry pool and dedicated staff (butler, housekeeper and chef).

But its pi-ce de r-sistance? Its very own private white sand beach. 007 would approve.

From $8,500.

GoldenEye Hotel & Resort, Race Course, Oracabessa, Jamaica; +1 876-622-9007

Hardwood Suite at the Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas

This two-story, 10,000-square-foot suite is for ballers only -- in more ways than one.

It boasts a 30-by-30-foot indoor basketball court for you and nine friends to live out your NBA fantasies.

There's also a professional locker room, electronic scoreboard and extra-long, "NBA-sized" beds (rumor has it LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have both spent the night.)

From $25,000.

Palms Casino Resort, 321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103; +1 702-942-7777

Ty Warner Penthouse at Four Seasons Hotel New York

With its four cantilevered glass balconies, in-room private spa and international art collection, this 4,300-square-foot penthouse is as lavish as it gets.

Throw in a Bosendorfer baby grand piano with your own private pianist, and you've got the most over-the-top suite experience in all of Manhattan.

It'll cost you, naturally.

But soaking in unbeatable views of the world's greatest skyline to the sound of your own live piano soundtrack? Priceless.

From $50,500 including pianist.

Four Seasons Hotel New York, 57 East 57th Street, New York 10022; +1 (212) 758-5700

Royal Suite at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai

Decked out in marble and 22-carat gold, this luxury suit is fit for a monarch, as its name suggests.

The Royal Suite boasts a private cinema, library, 12-person dining room and a brigade of butlers to cater to your every whim.

It's most extravagant -- if not slightly pointless -- feature?

A four-poster rotating bed, perched on a velvet pedestal, overlooking the ocean.

From $19,000.

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Jumeirah Street, UAE; +971 4 301 7777

Jewel Suite at the Lotte New York Palace

Hotel freebies typically mean a chocolate on your pillow, or a complimentary fruit basket. In this case, it's a free diamond ring.

The aptly named Jewel Suite at the Lotte New York Palace comes with a Martin Katz diamond microband ring worth $2,500.

While this might sound outrageous, considering that the suite is outfitted with cascading crystal chandeliers and hot tubs with Manhattan skyline views, it's merely the icing on the (very expensive) cake.

From $25,000.

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022; +1 212-888-7000

Bungalow Suite at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

With a theater, private terrace and Jacuzzi plunge pool, the Cosmopolitan's three-level, adults-only Bungalow is one of the swankiest suites in Sin City.

It's also got one feature that no other suite on The Strip can offer -- a day club located literally steps from your bed.

And this isn't just any day club either, we're talking about Las Vegas' most legendary day club, Marquee (where revelers have included celebrity guests like Drake and Kevin Hart.)

This means no waiting in line, direct pool access, drinks from your own private bar and -- best of all -- an after-party at your place.

From $6,500.

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV 89109; +1 702-698-7000