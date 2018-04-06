Fans really want 'The Office' reboot

Turns out people are really missing the zany action of Dunder Mifflin Paper Co.

That fictitious company in the real life city of Scranton, Pennsylvania, was the setting for NBC's comedy "The Office."

NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt said this week at The Hollywood Reporter's Power Lawyers breakfast that the network is considering rebooting that show and "30 Rock."

Naturally that stirred excitement on social media.

"The Office," which was itself an Americanized version of the original British series, ran from 2005 to 2013 and helped launch the careers of stars such as Steve Carell and Mindy Kaling.

Greenblatt said it would be doubtful that all the cast would return, and at least one star sounds dubious about it.

John Krasinski told IGN UK on Friday that's he's talked about a reboot quite a bit, but not as a full-fledged series.

"I love the idea of coming back together, (but) I think it'd be impossible to get us all together to do a run of the series," he said. "But (British shows) have the Christmas specials.

"That is such a brilliant thing in television programming, to do a once-a-year sort of check-in with your (favorite) shows," the actor added. "I absolutely think we should do that, and I don't know why more shows don't do that. Hey America! We need to do Christmas specials."