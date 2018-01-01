Clear

Lin-Manuel Miranda has shingles, quarantined from 8-week-old son

Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that he's battling shingles.The "Hamilton" creator took to Twitter on Thursday to ...

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 11:42 AM
Updated: Apr. 6, 2018 7:39 PM

Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that he's battling shingles.

Scroll for more content...

The "Hamilton" creator took to Twitter on Thursday to tell followers that what he thought was a migraine, turned out to be shingles.

"Hey, cool story. This isn't a migraine, it's shingles! Caught it early, quarantined away from the baby, in a Phantom mask til further notice."

Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, welcomed a baby boy in February. They also have a three-year-old son.

Shingles, the same virus that causes chickenpox, includes symptoms of pain and a rash.

On Friday, the playwright and Broadway composer took to social media to clarify that he was joking about the mask and is staying "up the street" at his parents home.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events