Bud Light responds after 'Dilly Dilly' gets banned from the Masters

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Apr. 6, 2018 10:39 PM

Spectators at the 2018 Augusta National Masters Golf Tournament are being warned that shouting phrases like 'Dilly Dilly' will get you booted from the course.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, security staff at the golf course have been given a list of prohibited sayings. Anyone who shouts them will be removed.

On the list is the phrase 'Dilly Dilly,' recently made popular by a series of Bud Light commercials.

Upon hearing of the new rules, Bud Light responded, saying they'll send out 1,000 t-shirts with the phrase for fans to wear to the Masters.

"For if thou cannot say Dilly Dilly, thou can still wear Dilly Dilly'

Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
