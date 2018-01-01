Parents getting stressed out as walkout enters Day 5

The Oklahoma teacher walkout is entering into its fifth day of no classes.
Scroll for more content...
While teachers continue to fight for better pay and resources, one parent we spoke with is getting stressed about graduation for her daughter.
The Oklahoma teacher walkout is entering into its fifth day of no classes.While teachers continue to fight for...
The Oklahoma teacher walkout is entering into its fifth day of no classes.
While teachers continue to fight for better pay and resources, one parent we spoke with is getting stressed about graduation for her daughter.