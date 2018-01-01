Clear

Additional security in place after student reports possible camera in Avila women's restroom

Officials at Avila University are investigating after a student reported possibly seeing a camera in a women's bathro...

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 3:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2018 10:44 AM

Officials at Avila University are investigating after a student reported possibly seeing a camera in a women's bathroom.

A campus spokesperson said the incident happened last week at Ridgway Hall, a co-ed student residence hall.

While campus safety and the school say they are still looking into specific details, the student said she saw someone holding out what appeared to be a camera while she was using the restroom. The student said she didn't have her glasses on, so her vision was blurry.

Avila sent out a campus-wide notification and is classifying it as a Title IX investigation.

Darby Gough, assistant vice president of student development and success at the school, says all video camera and card swipes in Ridgway have been reviewed, saved and are part of the investigation. Additional cameras will be installed in Ridgway and Carondelet halls.

Gough went on to say that "steps are being taken to secure laundry room access to the restroom, and motion sensors will be installed on the other restroom door."

Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
