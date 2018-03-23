Justice Department seizes classified ads website Backpage.com

The classified ads website Backpage.com has been seized by federal law enforcement agencies, according to a banner that popped up on the site Friday.

Scroll for more content...

The banner says, "backpage.com and affiliated websites have been seized as part of an enforcement action" by the FBI, US Postal Inspection Service and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill and advocacy groups have long called for an investigation into Backpage.com for allegedly facilitating prostitution and sex trafficking.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department confirmed to CNN that the website has been seized, but the case remains under seal by the court. No other additional information was provided as of Friday evening.

CNN Money: Craigslist shuts down its personals section