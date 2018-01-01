Clear

Watch robber grab iPad, dash out the door at Slidell AT&T store

The Slidell Police Department is looking for a man who snatched an iPad out of the hands of an AT&T store employee....

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 5:41 PM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2018 10:59 AM

The Slidell Police Department is looking for a man who snatched an iPad out of the hands of an AT&T store employee.

Scroll for more content...

The unidentified man can be seen on surveillance video provided by the SPD walking into an AT&T store on the I-10 Service Road just after 1:30 p.m. on March 27.

The man stands calmly next to the employee, who was busy assisting two other customers.

Suddenly, the robber grabs the iPad out of the employee's hand and makes a break for the door.

The store employee and the customers can be seen reacting in shock and disbelief as the robber dashes away from the store.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Det. Scott O'Shaughnessy at (985) 646-4348 or soshaughnessy@slidellpd.com.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events