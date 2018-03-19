Clear

Boeing clinches deal to sell 47 jets to American Airlines

American Airlines canceled a deal with Airbus and announced on Friday it intends to purchase 47 new Boeing Dreamliner...

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 8:05 PM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2018 10:57 AM

American Airlines canceled a deal with Airbus and announced on Friday it intends to purchase 47 new Boeing Dreamliner jets -- handing a win to Boeing in a battle for the business of the world's largest airline.

Scroll for more content...

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets are worth a combined sticker price of $12 billion, but Boeing and American both declined to comment on the financial terms of their new purchase agreement.

American said Friday that it had also reached an agreement with Airbus to "terminate its order for 22 A350s" in an effort to "simplify its fleet." The company noted it already owns nearly three dozen 787s.

"We have two excellent partners in Boeing and Airbus and our relationship with both manufacturers goes back many years," American Airlines President Robert Isom said in a statement.

Related: Oscar Munoz's tough ride as United CEO

He added that the decision to cancel its Airbus order - which was originally inked by US Airways before it merged with American - marked a "difficult decision" for the company.

"We thank both manufacturers for their aggressive efforts to earn more of American's business," he said.

The company also sung the Boeing 787 Dreamliner's praises.

A statement said that the jets offer "improved fuel efficiency, lower maintenance costs, greater range, and enhanced customer experience" over older Airbus and Boeing planes within American's fleet.

The deal inked with Boeing also includes the "option" for American to purchase 28 additional Dreamliner jets.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events