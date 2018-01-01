Clear

Justice to let all members of intelligence panels see Carter Page surveillance application

The Justice Department is allowing all House and Senate intelligence committee members to review the application that...

Posted: Apr. 6, 2018 9:00 PM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2018 10:56 AM

The Justice Department is allowing all House and Senate intelligence committee members to review the application that it and the FBI used to obtain a surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, according to a letter obtained by CNN Friday.

Lawmakers will be able to review the application and renewals at a secure location at the Justice Department- something the department calls an "extraordinary accommodation."

The concession comes amid fresh demands this week from House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes to allow all members of the committee to review the materials.

The California Republican also wants to review an unredacted version of the document the FBI used to formally begin its investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign in Moscow's efforts to influence the 2016 election, an issue not addressed in Friday's letter.

Separately, Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior said the department on Monday will supplement its document production to the House Judiciary Committee by producing another 1,000 pages of materials in response to a subpoena issued by committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte.

The department did not meet a Thursday deadline for a response to the subpoena. Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican, is seeking a variety of materials on the probe into Hillary Clinton's handling of email as secretary of state, the Page surveillance warrant and the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. The FBI recently doubled the staff reviewing the documents for production.

Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
