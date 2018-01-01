Russell Crowe is selling his jockstrap, ex's ring and more at divorce auction

Russell Crowe is sharing mementos from his marriage -- at a price.

The actor is hosting a divorce-themed auction in Sydney on Saturday, which also happens to be his birthday and wedding anniversary.

As part of the auction by Sotheby's Australia, Crowe will part with an eclectic mix of items and movie souvenirs collected during his nine-year marriage to Danielle Spencer. The couple called it quits in 2012.

Items on sale at the auction include his leather jockstrap and midnight blue satin boxers, along with art, watches, diamond rings and a Mercedes Benz.

The official poster for the auction, aptly titled "The Art of Divorce," features a tuxedo-clad Crowe grinning as he raises a cocktail glass in a toast.

"Apart from watching as an online bidder, you can just tune in as an observer as it will be live-stream on Facebook," Crowe tweeted.

Hundreds of items are up for grabs, and come with descriptions of their role in the Academy-winning actor's personal or movie life.

"One of Russell Crowe's personal cars, this vehicle also served as one of the wedding cars on the day of his marriage to Danielle Spencer on 7 April 2003," a note next to the Mercedes says.

The movie paraphernalia includes a replica Roman chariot from the "Gladiator" and a leather sketchbook used by Crowe's character in "3:10 to Yuma." Crowe donned the boxers and the jockstrap in the 2005 film, "Cinderella Man."

Items on sale are not limited to movie or wedding mementos. There are also Rolex watches, landscape art, ice skates, cricket jerseys, motorcycles and a whole lot more.

Crowe and Spencer have two children.