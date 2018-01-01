Clear

Police investigating death of 8-year-old boy at Sandpiper Apartments in West Mobile

Mobile Police are investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy. Officials have confirmed that child was found dead at...

Posted: Apr. 7, 2018 11:29 AM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2018 10:48 AM

Mobile Police are investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy. Officials have confirmed that child was found dead at Sandpiper Apartments in West Mobile.

Several police officers on the scene for hours. Officials say they are not looking at this as a criminal investigation.

According to police, an eight-year-old boy was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. They say the call came in around 12:53 p.m. Friday. Investigators on the scene said the child had medical conditions that could have contributed to his death. They won't know for sure, however, until autopsy results come in.

Four other juveniles were removed from the home by Child Protective Services. Detectives say their mother and other family members followed close behind to be questioned by police. We saw those family members leave out of MPD headquarters around 9:30 this evening.

Detectives say the children's mother was not at home at the time, they were left with a babysitter.

Officials say investigators responded to conduct the investigation, which remains continuous regarding the elements that contributed to the death of the child. They did want to make it clear that they aren't looking at this investigation as criminal at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this story as soon as information is available.

