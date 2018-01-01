Walmart releases statement after man who worked at High Point store faces sex charges involving children at work

A man who worked at a Walmart in High Point faces sex charges involving two minors that he allegedly approached at the store.

Scroll for more content...

Caleb Michael Bowers, 20, of Trinity, faces one count of felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and another count of felony indecent liberties with a child.

The suspect first approached a 12-year-old boy in the electronics section of the Walmart at 2628 South Main St. on Jan. 27, according to a High Point police press release.

Then, on March 31, police said the suspect approached a 10-year-old boy in the same store's toy section.

Police said the suspect approached both children while they were unattended, talked to them and then the criminal acts occurred.

Police have not released specific details about the allegations.

Walmart spokesperson Justin Rushing released the following statement to FOX8 via email on Saturday:

"We take this matter very seriously and work to maintain a safe environment for our customers and associates. The person in question is no longer with the company. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement during their investigation, and will refer additional questions to them."

Police are still investigating both crimes and Bowers' tenure as an employee at Walmart Supercenter at 2628 South Main St.

The suspect has been jailed in Guilford County under a $250,000 secured bond and has court planned for next month.

Anyone with any information can call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.