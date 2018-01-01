Clear

Juvenile walks into CHKD with gunshot wound; Shooting suspect arrested

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a juvenile Friday night, according to police....

Posted: Apr. 7, 2018 11:30 AM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2018 10:49 AM

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a juvenile Friday night, according to police.

On Friday just before midnight, officers responded to a gunshot disturbance call in the 2500 block of Leo Street.

When officers arrived, they found several people who were inside a home that had been hit by gunfire.

Shortly after, a juvenile who was in the area of the shooting walked into CHKD with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Marvin Williams, 25, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, two counts of attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Williams is being held in the Norfolk City Jail on no bond.

