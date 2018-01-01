State Police look for man who has illegally been in US since 1999

A man who has illegally been in the United States since 1999 is suspected of being in the Lancaster area, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Porfirio Roberto German, 50, entered the U.S. legally sometime in the early 1990's, living in New York, Massachusetts and the Allentown and Scranton areas, police add. While in Pennsylvania, he obtained an identification card with his real identity.

But due to criminal convictions from drug distribution and possession in New York and Massachusetts, U.S. Immigration officials ordered German be deported in 1999. That's when he allegedly fled the Allentown area to Lancaster, where he assumed the identity of another person.

From 2003 to now, police say German has used stolen identities to obtain PA driver's licenses and identification cards to avoid capture. German is accused of using the identities to obtain employment and collect insurance settlements following car accidents. Police add that German has also been sued and ordered to pay plaintiffs undisclosed amounts as well as other fraudulent activities under the stolen identities.

His last known address was Wise Avenue in Lancaster City.

Anyone with information on German's whereabouts should contact State Police – Lancaster at 717-299-7650 or call 911. Anonymous tips can be called into PA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.