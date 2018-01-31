Clear

Gowdy on Pruitt: 'I don't have a lot of patience for that kind of stuff'

Rep. Trey Gowdy is probing the actions of embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, his s...

Posted: Apr. 7, 2018 12:42 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2018 11:05 AM

Rep. Trey Gowdy is probing the actions of embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, his spokesperson, Amanda Gonzalez, confirmed to CNN.

The South Carolina Republican expressed disapproval of Pruitt on Friday, according to Politico and a video released by the environmental group Friends of the Earth.

"I don't have a lot of patience for that kind of stuff," Gowdy can be heard saying in the video. Gowdy, who serves as the House Oversight Committee chairman and is retiring from Congress at the end of this term, added, "You've got to be a good steward."

Pruitt has found himself in the center of several ethically questionable situations over the past year during his tenure as head of the EPA. Most recently, his housing situation was called into question when reports surfaced that he had been renting a room in Washington, DC, for below market price from a lobbyist couple with ties to an Oklahoma energy company.

Additionally, two sources confirmed to CNN earlier this week that multiple EPA officials who raised concerns over Pruitt's spending at EPA had been sidelined or demoted.

Gowdy also referenced a potential Pruitt firing in the video.

"I'm not sure he's going to make it that long," Gowdy said. "It gets worse every time there's a report in the news."

Gowdy has asked Pruitt to provide documents related to his travels following reports that Pruitt has traveled first class on multiple business-related trips.

Although his committee has not obtained copies of requested documents, they have seen them, Gowdy said in the video.

