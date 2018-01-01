Clear

Police: Woman left 6 dogs to die in abandoned car

Albuquerque Police Department officers are searching for two people they believe are connected to the death of six do...

Posted: Apr. 7, 2018 4:50 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2018 11:02 AM

Albuquerque Police Department officers are searching for two people they believe are connected to the death of six dogs. The dogs were found Wednesday in an abandoned vehicle near Lomas Boulevard and San Pedro Drive.

Scroll for more content...

Officers said a woman hired two strangers through Craigslist to help her transport her dozens of dogs to Texas, because she was moving there.

She met the two people at Los Altos Park earlier this week, but they never followed her to Texas. Police said the woman allegedly left the dogs inside the vehicle with the windows rolled up.

Employees at a nearby nursery were informed about the vehicle by a customer. When they went to check on the car, they discovered something horrendous and heart-wrenching.

"There was one medium-sized dog curled up on the driver's side with his head wedged into the door between the door and the seat like he was trying to get out. The other one that I saw was kind of hanging half on half off the back seat like it was frenzied and panicked," Cassi Begnaud, an employee at Rehm's Nursery said.

Officers are asking for the public's help finding the woman, as well as a man who had up to six other dogs with him. He was driving a silver Dodge Caravan.

"I don't think there is any intent ever to deliver these dogs. She probably took the money, dumped the car and these dogs died," APD spokesperson Simon Drobik said.

The woman in the video below faces six counts of animal cruelty.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Sunday morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. This is all ahead of our next storm system as it will begin to push through later on this morning into the afternoon. The snow will mix in with rain as temperatures go above freezing to the upper 30s for highs. This should help limit snowfall and will be difficult to accumulate with surfaces being warm as well. The best chance for accumulating snow will occur across our northern counties. Snow accumulations look to be at around one inch or less.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events