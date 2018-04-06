Clear

Trump defends Scott Pruitt: 'Scott is doing a great job!'

President Donald Trump defended his embattled Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Scott Pruitt, in a tweet...

Posted: Apr. 7, 2018 8:34 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2018 11:00 AM

President Donald Trump defended his embattled Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Scott Pruitt, in a tweet on Saturday, saying that Pruitt is "doing a great job!"

"While Security spending was somewhat more than his predecessor, Scott Pruitt has received death threats because of his bold actions at EPA," Trump tweeted. "Record clean Air & Water while saving USA Billions of Dollars. Rent was about market rate, travel expenses OK. Scott is doing a great job!"

Pruitt is facing criticism and intense scrutiny for his management of the environmental agency, spending on his security detail and decision to rent a room in Washington, DC, tied to an energy lobbyist. He has become embroiled in a lengthy list of controversies as questions continue to mount over his actions as the head of the agency.

The EPA administrator has defended himself and pushed back by claiming that the criticism he faces is an attempt to thwart the President's agenda.

