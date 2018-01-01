Ted Nugent likens Democrats, media, academics to 'rabid coyotes'

Ted Nugent compared multiple groups he opposes to "rabid coyotes" on Friday, adding that you "keep your gun handy" to shoot them on sight.

Nugent, a musician and National Rifle Association board member, made the remarks during a seemingly casual -- yet fiery -- interview with InfoWars host Alex Jones. During the interview, Jones -- a right-wing conspiracy theorist -- said he wanted to know why liberals hate America and "love communism."

"Don't ask why," Nugent said. "Just know that evil, dishonesty and scam artists have always been around and that right now they're liberal, they're Democrat, they're RINOs, they're Hollywood, they're fake news, they're media, they're academia, and they're half of our government, at least."

"So come to that realization," he continued. "There are rabid coyotes running around, you don't wait till you see one to go get your gun, keep your gun handy. And every time you see one, shoot one."

Nugent's comments come days after he called the Parkland, Florida, shooting survivors "liars" and "poor, mushy-brained children."

Last year following the shooting of Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise as he and others practiced for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, Nugent told a New York radio station that he would stop "the hateful rhetoric."

"I cannot and will not and I encourage even my friends, slash, enemies on the left, in the Democrat and liberal world, that we have got to be civil to each other," he told 77 WABC.