Pilots had safety concerns months before NYC helicopter crash, lawyer says

Months before a chopper crashed in New York's East River, killing five people, pilots at Liberty Helicopters warned management of safety issues, an attorney representing several pilots said.

"Safety has been a concern amongst my clients for a while now," attorney Debra Katz said. "They also have a tremendous concern about retaliation within both companies."

Five people died when the Liberty Helicopters chopper crashed on March 11. The pilot, who managed to free himself, was the sole survivor.

The passengers had chartered the trip for a private photo shoot through FlyNYON, a tourist helicopter company.

The helicopter, with the doors removed so passengers could take unobscured photographs, had engine problems and crashed in the East River.

The pilots were not identified, but Katz said some still work at Liberty Helicopters and others had been employed by the company.

Katz said the pilots sent emails to management at Liberty Helicopters and FlyNYON, discussing safety concerns.

But executives at FlyNYON "bristled at the pilots' concerns, insisting that the operation" was safe, The New York Times reported, citing internal documents.

In a statement to the newspaper, FlyNYON CEO Patrick K. Day disputed the claim "that anyone at FlyNYON did not heed issues raised by pilots" at Liberty Helicopters and that management "failed to respond to safety concerns."

CNN has reached out to Day, Liberty Helicopters and FLYNYON for comment, but has not yet heard back.

It was Liberty Helicopters' third crash in the past 11 years.