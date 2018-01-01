Clear

Milwaukee Fire and Police Departments save man who fell into the river

Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments helped a man who fell into the river early Sunday morning. The man was taken to...

Posted: Apr. 8, 2018 12:08 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 6:56 AM

Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments helped a man who fell into the river early Sunday morning. The man was taken to a hospital and is in good condition.

Scroll for more content...

According to police, the 49-year-old man was walking along the River Walk, just north of Wisconsin Ave. and lost his balance and fell into the river. Milwaukee Police Department officers tossed a rescue tube to the man while they waited for assistance from Milwaukee Fire Department.

Milwaukee Fire Department used their Rescue Dive team and entered the water to assist the man and pull him to safety. The man was then taken to the hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Cloudy skies will remain for your Monday with a slight chance of a stray shower as our storm system that gave us some light snow on Sunday continues to move out of the region. The cloudy skies and light northwest winds will keep temperatures chilly in the middle 40s for highs. Once we get through today...Spring will be making a comeback with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events