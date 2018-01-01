Clear

Va. Beach receives 39K in new funding to help end veteran homelessness

Two federal agencies are sending money to Virginia Beach in efforts to end veteran homelessness.According to t...

Posted: Apr. 8, 2018 12:26 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 6:55 AM

Two federal agencies are sending money to Virginia Beach in efforts to end veteran homelessness.

Scroll for more content...

According to the City of Virginia Beach, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, along with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), will be sending the city $31,161 in new funding to provide a permanent home for five additional veterans experiencing homelessness in Virginia Beach.

HUD Region III Regional Administrator Joseph DeFelice joined Hampton VA Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Priscilla Hankins in presenting Andrew Friedman, director of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation, with the ceremonial check at a ceremony at Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority Friday morning.

Virginia Beach's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation is the local agency that will be given the money. The public housing agency is one of 13 that was awarded new funding totaling $693,962 for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The assistance is provided through HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program, which brings the total of HUD-VASH vouchers in Virginia Beach to 151.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Cloudy skies will remain for your Monday with a slight chance of a stray shower as our storm system that gave us some light snow on Sunday continues to move out of the region. The cloudy skies and light northwest winds will keep temperatures chilly in the middle 40s for highs. Once we get through today...Spring will be making a comeback with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events