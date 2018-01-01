Clear

Debate over fishing regulation in Maunalua Bay

There's a controversy brewing about fishing at a popular Hawaii Kai ocean spot. Some groups are saying that Maunalua ...

Posted: Apr. 8, 2018 12:26 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 6:55 AM

There's a controversy brewing about fishing at a popular Hawaii Kai ocean spot. Some groups are saying that Maunalua Bay is over-fished and it needs to stop, and others are saying there are plenty of fish and some people depend on those fish for food.

Scroll for more content...

According to the minutes of the Kuliouou - Kalani Iki neighborhood board , 2 commercial fisherman complained that Mitch D'olier - who is on the board of Malama Maunalua- along with others proposed a new set of rules to regulate fishing at Maunalua Bay. But some fishermen disagree that fishing there is a problem.

"How do they know?" asked Makani Christiansen from the Maunalua Bay Recreational Advisory Council. "Because really if we look at it, is it over-fished?"

We were unable to reach Mitch D'olier but another member of Malama Maunalua says that over-fishing is a problem.

"The bay as a whole is degraded environmentaly and there's a number of factors playing into that," said Malama Maunalua Executive Director Doug Harper. "Fishing is a contributor to the degradation of the bay."

The neighborhood board minutes from last December says that D'olier and his team want to establish a fisheries enforcement unit in Maunalua Bay modeled after something similar in Maui. They also want to designate the bay as a herbivore preservation area. Members of Malama Maunalua say that they want all sides to come together for an agreement.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Cloudy skies will remain for your Monday with a slight chance of a stray shower as our storm system that gave us some light snow on Sunday continues to move out of the region. The cloudy skies and light northwest winds will keep temperatures chilly in the middle 40s for highs. Once we get through today...Spring will be making a comeback with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events