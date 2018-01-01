Clear

Antonio Guterres Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of United Nations...

Apr. 8, 2018
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 7:08 AM

Here's a look at the life of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Personal: Birth date: April 30, 1949

Birth place: Lisbon, Portugal

Birth name: Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres

Father: Virg-lio Guterres

Mother: Ilda C-ndida de Oliveira

Marriages: Catarina Vaz Pinto (2001-present); Luisa Melo (1972-1998, her death)

Children: A son, a daughter and a stepson

Education: Instituto Superior T-cnico in Lisbon

Other Facts: Guterres is a member of the Club de Madrid, a global organization of former presidents and prime ministers that aims to promote democratic values and leadership worldwide.

Fluent in Portuguese, English, Spanish and French.

Timeline: 1971-1975 - Professor at Instituto Superior T-cnico.

1974 - Ministerial assistant to Mario Soares, a socialist who later became the prime minister and president of Portugal.

1976-1983 and 1985-1995 - Member of Portugal's parliament.

1981-1983 - Member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and president of its Commission for Demography, Migrations and Refugees.

1991 - Co-founds the Portuguese Refugee Council.

1992 - Is elected secretary-general of the Socialist Party of Portugal.

1992-1999 - Vice president of the Socialist International, a global organization of social democratic, socialist and labor parties.

October 1995-2002 - Prime minister of Portugal.

1999-2005 - President of the Socialist International.

2000 - President of the European Council.

2005-2015 - UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

October 13, 2016 - The UN General Assembly formally approves Guterres as the new secretary-general, succeeding Ban Ki-moon.

January 1, 2017 - Begins his five-year term as the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

