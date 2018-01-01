Russia claims Israeli jets behind strikes on Syrian airbase

Russia's Defense Ministry has claimed that Israel was behind a series of strikes on an airbase in central Syria on Monday, following a suspected chemical gas attack over the weekend that drew condemnation from world powers.

The ministry said two Israeli F-15 warplanes launched airstrikes on the T-4 base from Lebanese territory, according to state-run RIA Novosti news agency. An Israel Defense Forces official declined to comment to CNN.

Syrian state media also reported that Israel carried out the strike, citing a military source. It reported Syrian air defenses had shot down eight missiles fired at the airbase, in strikes that killed and injured a number of people. RIA Novosti reported that three missiles flew to the target and that a remaining five were shot down.

Israel and Russia have coordinated their military actions over Syria for deconfliction since Russian forces entered the country in late 2015. Although Israel's official stance on the conflict is neutral, it has acknowledged carrying out some strikes on Syrian military targets, while denying responsibility for numerous others.

The base, located in a strategic position between the cities of Homs and Palmyra in Syria's west, has been a key staging ground for Syrian and Russian aircraft during the war.

Syrian state media had earlier speculated that the US was behind Monday's strikes, which the Pentagon swiftly denied.

Trump: 'Big price to pay' in Syria

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Russia, Iran and Syria of a "big price to pay" following a suspected chemical attack, and slammed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as an "animal" on Twitter.

Syrian activist groups said toxic gas inside barrel bombs dropped from helicopters over the rebel-held city of Douma on Saturday killed dozens of civilians and wounded scores more.

Graphic footage shot by rescuers and activists show victims -- including children -- dead and injured, some ghostly white and foaming at the mouth in makeshift clinics. Others were found suffocated in their homes, according to first responders.

CNN could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the images.

The Syrian government and Russia vehemently denied involvement and accused rebels in Douma of fabricating the chemical attack claims in order to hinder the army's advances and provoke international military intervention.

The attack came as Syrian forces were on the verge of reclaming Douma, the last town held by rebels in Eastern Ghouta, which was besieged for six years and has been heavily bombarded since mid-February.

On Sunday, Syrian state TV reported that the government had reached an agreement with Jaish al-Islam, the only remaining rebel group in the town, to leave in the next 48 hours.

As part of the agreement, the group's fighters would be transported to Jarablus in northern Syria. In exchange, the rebels would release all captives they are holding in Douma.