Clear

Sketch of man who Stormy Daniels says threatened her to be released

Stormy Daniels' legal team plans to release a composite sketch of the man the porn star says threatened her in 2011 w...

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 8:16 AM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 3:16 PM

Stormy Daniels' legal team plans to release a composite sketch of the man the porn star says threatened her in 2011 when she was trying to sell her story about her alleged affair with Donald Trump, her lawyer said Monday.

Scroll for more content...

"We're going to be releasing that tomorrow, along with a significant reward, asking that the public come forward, asking to identify this individual," Michael Avenatti told CNN's "New Day," adding that his team is "close" to identifying the man who allegedly threatened Daniels.

Daniels alleged in an interview last month that weeks after she agreed to sell her story to a magazine in 2011, a man walked up to her in a parking lot and threatened her and her infant daughter, saying, "Leave Trump alone. Forget the story."

Daniels, an adult film actress, is currently in a legal battle with Trump over a "hush agreement" that Daniels signed just before the 2016 election. In exchange for not divulging details of the alleged affair, she received $130,000 from Trump's attorney Michael Cohen. Daniels argues that the agreement is void because Trump didn't sign the agreement.

The White House has denied the affair took place.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Today was another cloudy, with a few peaks of sunshine, and cool day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Most of the moisture has stayed away from the region and dry conditions are expected for the next few days. Warmer temperatures are also on the horizon this week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events