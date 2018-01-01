Loved ones gather to honor memory of teenage couple

About 300 people gathered Saturday to honor the memory of a Eureka couple who was allegedly murdered in December of last year.

Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson and Riley Powell disappeared together three months ago, and their bodies were recovered in an abandoned mine shaft last month. Because someone is accused of murdering them, the ordeal for friends and family is far from over, but at Saturday's memorial they took a major step.

The mourners and supporters just kept coming, filling the gym at Tintic School District to remember Breezy and Riley.

"When Riley first met Breezy, he looked at me and said, 'She is the one, bro. Thanks for bringing her to town,'" Nikka and Jewel Powell said, reading from a letter during their remarks at the service. "Riley is loved by many and will be missed very much."

Loved ones shared memories and the service featured several musical numbers.

"Breezy was a good daughter, granddaughter, a good friend, a good cousin, and to me she was my best sister," said Kylysta Otteson, Breezy's sister. "Breezy loved singing, dancing, hiking, fishing, long drives, and playing with her many cousins."

"I have a lot of great memories with Riley," said Kenny Wall, a friend of Riley's. "I remember we played basketball from the time we were, even before grade school-and I just miss him."

Both families said they were pleased with the turnout at Saturday's services.

"It was beautiful," said Amanda Hunt, Breezy's aunt. "The mashup for the two kids, the tribute to both of them, and being able to come together as a family. Their last minutes were together; we wanted to memorialize them together."

"I don't think it'll be over," said Kylysta Otteson. "Not until he's had justice will it be over."

Bill Powell, Riley's father, said they are hoping to have closure in the case soon.

"Now we have to move on to the next stage and get justice for those kids, and I hope it comes soon," he said.

Now besides getting justice for Riley and Breezy, Riley's dad wants to lock up and secure all the mines in the area, keeping them safe for people and animals alike.