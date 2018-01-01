Clear

2 Fort Campbell Soldiers Killed In Training Crash

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 10:58 AM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 6:23 PM

Army officials have released the names of two soldiers who were killed when their helicopter crashed during a training mission.

Fort Campbell officials on Sunday identified the victims as 37-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Ryan Connolly and 28-year-old Warrant Officer James Casadona. Connolly was an instructor pilot and Casadona was a pilot in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

