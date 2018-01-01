Clear

Community Comes Together to Save Local Farm

It was a massive turnout in Scranton for an event helping to rescue a farm in Wayne County.More than 25 chefs ...

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 11:52 AM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 7:48 PM

It was a massive turnout in Scranton for an event helping to rescue a farm in Wayne County.

Scroll for more content...

More than 25 chefs pulled together to hold a farm rescue benefit at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel.

All the money will go to help Quails R Us Plus, a family-run farm that was on the brink of closing down until the NEPA Chefs for Sustainability pitched in to help.

"We heard that Quails R Us was in financial trouble. We purchase stuff from them. We're in farmers markets with them. They're friends of ours, so once my wife found out that these guys were in trouble, she said, 'No way. We're not going to let them fold,'" said Bill Banta, Rowlands Farm.

WNEP's Don Jacobs emceed the farm rescue benefit.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Today was another cloudy, with a few peaks of sunshine, and cool day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Most of the moisture has stayed away from the region and dry conditions are expected for the next few days. Warmer temperatures are also on the horizon this week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events