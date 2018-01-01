Clear

WWE WrestleMania 34 rakes in record-breaking $14.1 million

WrestleMania week continues today. Monday Night Raw kicks off tonight at 6-30 at the Smoothie King Center.Mean...

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 12:11 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 8:22 PM

WrestleMania week continues today. Monday Night Raw kicks off tonight at 6-30 at the Smoothie King Center.

Scroll for more content...

Meanwhile, the numbers are in and WrestleMania 34 is breaking a record!

WWE says it was the Superdome's highest-grossing entertainment event ever!

The pop-culture extravaganza brought in $14.1 million, beating the venue's previous record of $10 million, set by WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

More than 78,000 fans, from all 50 states and 67 countries, converged in the Superdome over a five-day period.

Next year's WrestleMania takes place in New Jersey.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Today was another cloudy, with a few peaks of sunshine, and cool day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Most of the moisture has stayed away from the region and dry conditions are expected for the next few days. Warmer temperatures are also on the horizon this week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events