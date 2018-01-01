Search set to resume for missing toddler

Monday marks day five in the search for four year old Rondreiz "Junior" Phillips. Sunday, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Department called an end to the public search for Rondreiz.

Sheriff Ken Bailey says the department will continue their search for the child. They are planning on sending divers to a couple of ponds Monday as a part of their continued efforts to find the child. Sheriff Bailey says the department will turn its attention to focusing on areas of interest identified during the search.

"We sincerely appreciate the publics help in the search for Jr Phillips. We have had a tremendous outpouring of support. At this time we are calling off the public search," the agency said in a press statement issued Sunday afternoon.

Philips was reportedly last seen about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Howard Road, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black and yellow rubber boots. Sources say, the child reportedly wandered off while outside with his mother's boyfriend.

The child's mother, Shelia Phillips, who is said to have been inside the home when the child disappeared, reported the toddler missing shortly after noon, according to authorities.

Since Thursday afternoon, police and volunteers have been sifting the woods near the Phillips' mobile home off Howard Road on the edge of Lisbon.

Friday afternoon, law enforcement expanded their search just east of the residence. The search continued all day Saturday and Sunday morning

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips should immediately contact the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-927-2011, 800-810-2011 or 911 or Sgt. Stacey Pearson of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children/AMBER at 337-962-2605 or stacey.pearson@la.gov.