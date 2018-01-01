Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms asks entire cabinet to resign

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has asked her entire cabinet to resign by the end of the day Monday.

Scroll for more content...

A statement is expected soon from City Hall, but the CBS46 Bulldog Jonathan Carlson is reporting that all of those who are resigning will remain at their post until Friday so as not to disrupt city functions.

Phone calls to certain city employees are not going through as their phone lines have been disconnected, including key members of her press staff.

Ann Torres, Director of Communications for the City of Atlanta, issued a statement to CBS46's Karyn Greer:

"Upon Mayor Bottoms entering office, I committed to assisting with the transition for the administration's first 100 days. I have fulfilled that commitment and I am proud to have served the City of Atlanta for the last five and a half years. I look forward to rejoining the private sector as previously planned. I wish Mayor Bottoms and the administration the best as they continue to work to create a more equitable Atlanta."

Bottoms was elected mayor of Atlanta in December in a hotly contested race against Mary Norwood that went to a December runoff. Neither ladies were able to garner the majority vote in the election in November.