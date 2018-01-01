Witnesses: Man died after falling out window in 3-alarm blaze

Witnesses at a deadly three-alarm fire in Ellisville said the man who died was killed from a fall from a window, not from the fire itself.

Scroll for more content...

Gail Coil lived two doors down at the Carmel Woods Condos in the 300 block of Carmel Woods Drive and came outside when she heard shouting.

"Well there was a lot of smoke coming out and he was hanging in the window with one arm and one leg out, coughing yelling help, help, said Coil."

In the moments before firefighters arrived, other neighbors found a ladder and were trying to get it to the man's third floor window but didn't arrive in time.

Coil said, "He wasn't going to jump, he was trying to hang on there. But I guess the smoke got to him and he fell."

Five fire departments responded to the fire that broke out around 11:30 a.m. 74 firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to other condos, at the large complex near Manchester Road and Keifer Creek Road.

The name of the victim hasn't been released but Cindy Schuenke said she knew him for more than 30 years and said he was always willing to help others. Schuenke said the man had lived at the condo for six years after moving back to Missouri to care for his mother.

"Moved back from California, was out making sets out in Hollywood. Had a great job and a master carpenter.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which it routinely does in the case of a fatal fire.