Clear

Trump slams FBI for raid of his personal attorney's office

President Donald Trump slammed the FBI ...

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 6:47 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 11:10 PM

President Donald Trump slammed the FBI raid on his personal attorney Michael Cohen's office and hotel room as a "disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."

Scroll for more content...

"I just heard that they broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys. Good man. And it's a disgraceful situation. It's a total witch hunt," Trump said Monday, referring to a lawful FBI raid.

"It's an attack on our country," Trump said. "It's an attack on what we all stand for."

The President again criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself, saying, "the attorney general made a terrible mistake."

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Today was another cloudy, with a few peaks of sunshine, and cool day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Most of the moisture has stayed away from the region and dry conditions are expected for the next few days. Warmer temperatures are also on the horizon this week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events