Man steals over $500 worth of liquor from store

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 7:04 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 11:10 PM

Police are seeking information on a man who stole $560 worth of liquor from a local business in Macomb Township.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook photos of a man who entered the business alone and filled a bin with alcohol bottles before exiting the store and fleeing the scene in a black pickup truck.

The theft occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on April 2. The man is seen on surveillance wearing a black hoodie, dreadlocks and a cross tattoo on his left check, according to police reports.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Conklin at 586-307-9327.

Today was another cloudy, with a few peaks of sunshine, and cool day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Most of the moisture has stayed away from the region and dry conditions are expected for the next few days. Warmer temperatures are also on the horizon this week.
