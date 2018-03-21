'Drive Like Your Kids Live Here' sign hid one of Austin bomber's devices

Austin bomber Mark Anthony Conditt concealed one of his homemade bombs in a "Drive Like Your Kids Live Here" yard sign and used shrapnel in six devices, according to an affidavit.

Scroll for more content...

A federal judge unsealed the affidavit on Monday and dismissed a criminal complaint against Conditt, said John Bash, United States attorney for the Western District of Texas. Conditt killed himself hours after authorities filed the complaint on March 20. It charged him with one count of unlawful possession and transfer of a destructive device, Bash said.

"The defendant is dead. There's not going to be a prosecution," Bash told reporters Monday.

The affidavit revealed details about the construction of the bombs along with Conditt's planning and preparation.

Officials said Conditt, 23, was responsible for making seven devices, killing two people and wounding five others in Austin and near San Antonio over nearly three weeks last month. He blew himself up with one of his bombs as police approached his vehicle.

Conditt recorded a video confessing to the crimes, interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said then. The confession did not shed light on a motive, Manley said.