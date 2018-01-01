Clear

School bus involved in traffic incident

School bus involved in traffic incident

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 7:21 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 11:10 PM

Just before 5 p.m., Omaha Police were called to the scene of a traffic incident involving a school bus in North Omaha.

Emergency vehicles transported at least one person from the scene near 22nd and Sprague streets.

An elementary-aged boy, possibly around age 8, was taken to Nebraska Medicine from the scene with "extremely critical injuries," according to Sgt. Chuck Casey with the OPD accident unit. His family is with him at the hospital, Casey said.

Early reports indicate the boy was struck by the front of the bus - the only vehicle involved in the incident - but the scene will be under investigation for some time, he said.

Casey said that initial reports were that the boy was a passenger on the bus. Other OPS students riding the bus were picked up by a second bus and taken to their destinations, he said.

No other injuries were reported at the scene, he said.

The bus is operated by Student Transportation of America, he said.

