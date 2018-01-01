Colombia arrests key negotiator in FARC peace deal on drug trafficking charge

Colombia's former rebel group FARC has reacted angrily to the arrest of one of its prominent members on drug charges, warning the move is an obstacle to peace.

Colombian federal agents arrested Seuxis Paucias Hern-ndez Solarte, alias "Jes-s Santrich," Monday, according to a statement from Colombia's attorney general. Santrich and three others face extradition to the US, the statement said.

Santrich was a prominent member of the FARC, a guerilla group formerly known as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia that signed a peace agreement with the Colombian government in 2016.

It now functions as a political party named the Fuerza Alternativa Revolucionaria del Com-n" or "Common Alternative Revolutionary Force."

A FARC spokesman said in a statement posted to Twitter that Santrich's arrest was the "worst moment" of the peace process. Santrich was a member of FARC's main delegation at the negotiations that led to the peace deal being announced in Cuba.

Under that agreement, former FARC combatants were allocated 10 seats in Colombia's congress until 2026. Santrich was one of FARC's candidates in last month's congressional elections.

Santrich was indicted by a grand jury in Southern District of New York on a narco-trafficking charge.

An Interpol red alert said Santrich conspired to export cocaine to the United States between June 2017 and April 2018 -- after the November 2016 signing of the landmark peace deal that saw the former rebel group turn in its arms in exchange for reintegration into society.

FARC responds

FARC published a statement attributed to Ivan Marquez, a chief negotiator during the peace process, on its official Twitter account: "This is the worst moment that we are going through during this peace process. The government should act and prevent these legal obstacles from generating mistrust."

Another statement, attributed to former FARC commander Victoria Sandino, said the arrest demonstrated the group's vulnerability:

"This is a very delicate and dangerous situation. This, yet again, underscores what we have been complaining about in relation to the legal insecurity and lack of guarantees that we have as members of the FARC political party," Sandino said.

"This is sabotage and an obstacle for those that have committed wholeheartedly to this process, starting with one of the main negotiators and signatory of the peace accord."

FARC has scheduled a press conference for Tuesday morning local time to discuss Santrich's arrest, saying on Twitter that he had begun a hunger strike.

Colombian President says law must be respected

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for overseeing the accord to end Colombia's half-century civil conflict, addressed Santrich's arrest Monday evening.

"The vast majority of former fighters have complied with the peace accord in good faith, in line with the law and the constitution. We guarantee all of them that we will respect the accord, in particular their special legal treatment and their reintegration.

"But I must be emphatic and categorical: Building peace requires absolute compliance with and respect for the law and for accords. This is what the Colombian people have demanded. There will be no tolerance or wavering on this," Manuel Santos said.

He added: "The attorney general has informed me that, following rigorous investigations, he has strong and conclusive proof that will show Mr. Seuxis Hernandez, a.k.a. Jesus Santrich, is responsible for narco-trafficking crimes committed after the signing of the accord. Of course he, like all citizens, should have his rights respected, including his right to due process.

"The accord is clear and I will strictly abide by it: I will not extradite anyone for crimes committed before the signing of the accord and during the conflict.

"That said, if due process is followed -- and if there is irrefutable proof -- there is room to carry out extraditions for crimes committed after the signing of the accord. I will have no hesitation to authorize that."

What is the FARC?

The FARC was formed in 1964 with rebels wanting to forcibly redistribute wealth in Colombia. Inspired by the success of the Cuban revolution and espousing anti-US and Marxist ideology, the group drew the overwhelming majority of its members from the rural poor.

It was funded by a sophisticated cocaine trafficking network and was armed with child soldiers.

The armed group seized territory, attacked government forces and interfered with political life through high-profile kidnappings.

Among the group's most notorious feats was the 2002 capture of presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt, who was held deep in the jungle for six years before a Colombian military operation rescued her.

Both the United States and European Union designated it as a terrorist group.