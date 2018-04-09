Clear

GOP congressman disagrees with Trump over response to Cohen raid

A Republican congressman said Tuesday he disagrees with President Donald Trump's assertion that an ...

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 9:57 AM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2018 12:35 PM

A Republican congressman said Tuesday he disagrees with President Donald Trump's assertion that an FBI raid on the office and hotel room of Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is an "an attack on our country."

Scroll for more content...

A source familiar with the matter has told CNN authorities seized documents related to the porn star Stormy Daniels, with whom Cohen is involved in a legal dispute, but special counsel Robert Mueller's office provided some of the information used by the Southern District of New York to obtain its warrants.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger answered "no" when asked by CNN "New Day" co-anchor Alisyn Camerota if "what Robert Mueller is doing" is an attack on the country.

"No, no. I mean, look, justice needs to be served in whatever capacity, so it's not an attack on our country," the Illinois Republican said.

Kinzinger also noted that he doesn't think Trump's commentary on the Russia investigation is "helpful at all."

"Whenever you tweet, there can be trouble, especially when it's a tweet based out of kind of what's going on at the moment, so I wish he didn't."

Trump lashed out Tuesday morning over the raid, declaring that attorney-client privilege is "dead" and, in an apparent reference to Mueller's investigation, bemoaned what he said was a "total witch hunt."

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
After days of dreary weather, the sunshine is finally returning to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday. Warmer temperatures are also on the horizon this week with temperatures warming to the upper 50s today as high pressure takes over the Central U.S.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events