'Westworld' creators spoil second season?

The creators of "Westworld" said they have an unusual plan to deal with spoilers -- they were doing it themselves.

Co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy participated Monday in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), and Nolan said they greatly enjoy the way fans have rallied around their hit HBO sci-fi drama. (HBO is owned by Time Warner, CNN's parent company.)

But he noted that fans' " 'theories' can actually be spoilers, and the line between the two is confusing."

"It's something we've been thinking about since last season," Nolan wrote. "The fans of 'Game of Thrones,' for instance, rallied around and protected the secrets of the narrative in part because they already knew those secrets (through season 5)."

The spoiler culture has sparked much discussion among fans, and with social media, it can be difficult to keep most things a secret.

So Nolan said the creative team made a decision.

"We thought about this long and hard, and came to a difficult (and potentially highly controversial) decision," he said. "If you guys agree, we're going to post a video that lays out the plot (and twists and turns) of season 2. Everything. The whole sordid thing. Up front."

He added, "That way the members of the community here who want the season spoiled for them can watch ahead, and then protect the rest of the community, and help to distinguish between what's 'theory' and what's spoiler."

The deal was that if the AMA post reached 1,000 upvotes, the show's makers would post the spoiler video for the second season.

It did, and they did.

But wait a minute.

Fans actually got rickrolled.

That's right, just when it seems spoilers are imminent in the video, the chords of the Rick Astley hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" start to play.

Nolan played the gag to the hilt, even offering during the AMA the creators' reasoning for the "spoilers."

"It's a new age, and a new world in terms of the relationship between the folks making shows and the community watching them," he wrote. "And trust is a big part of that. We've made our cast part of this decision, and they're fully supportive."

Well-played "Westworld."

The second season begins April 22.