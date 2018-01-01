Clear

New charges filed against La Jolla restaurant owner accused of rape

Two new charges have been filed in the case against a La Jolla restaurant owner accused of sexually assaulting multip...

Two new charges have been filed in the case against a La Jolla restaurant owner accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

Authorities say five victims have now come forward claiming Daniel Dorado, 59, sexually assaulted them.

The fifth victim came forward after last week's arraignment, telling the San Diego Police Department about an incident that happened in 2014.

Prosecutors say the assaults took place over a nine-year period beginning in 2009 and ending in January of 2018.

Dorado pleaded not guilty earlier in April to 14 counts brought against him, including rape of an unconscious person.

Dorado was arrested in March. One of his accusers claimed she was drugged and raped by Dorado three years ago at his Bird Rock-area restaurant Voce del Mare.

Prosecutors in the case say two victims were sexually assaulted at the restaurant while three others were assaulted elsewhere. Dorado's bail was set at $900,000.

